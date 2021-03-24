Marcial admits PBA schedule affected by COVID-19 surge

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA - PBA commissioner Willie Marcial admitted that their scheduling plans for the coming 46 Season hae been affected the the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

The PBA, which initially set an April 11 opening for the 5-on-5 games, was forced to reschedule to April 18.

"Nabulabog pati 3x3," Marcial said in the league's official website.

"Paano sisimulan eh hinto ang lahat? Mahirap gumawa ng programa at schedule. Kailangan pa niyan mag-practice, eh paano mag-pra-practice?"

Also affected were the supposed team scrimmages at least two weeks before the league opens.

But Marcial assured the league will cooperate with the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) as far as their recommendations are concerned.

Prior to the recent surge in cases, Marcial and PBA chairman Ricky Vargas personally presented to Malacanang their plans for the staging of PBA Season 46.

"Hindi na muna namin ipa-follow 'yung mga request namin for approval because we know well the situation we are in," said Marcial.

"We'll wait for April 5, the end of the two-week IATF bubble. We'll wait for their announcement, then we'll assess the situation," Marcial added.

