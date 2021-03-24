DepEd probes personnel’s exposure to COVID-19 in Zambales training

MANILA – The Department of Education said Wednesday it did not approve any face-to-face activity for teachers after a number of the agency’s personnel in Zambales reportedly got COVID-19 while attending an in-person seminar in the province.

In a statement, the DepEd said it was investigating the alleged exposure of its personnel to COVID-19 during a seminar initiated by its division office in Zambales last March 2 to 6. The seminar was part of the department’s in-service training for teachers.

“Appropriate disciplinary actions for authorities who breached protocols will be taken once the investigation is finalized,” the department said.

The DepEd also said it was monitoring its teachers who were exposed to the coronavirus.

“We have also coordinated with the concerned field offices to provide medical assistance and psychosocial support for them,” it added.

The department urged its field offices to observe existing alternative work arrangements and prohibit large physical gatherings to avoid similar incidents.

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition earlier called on the DepEd to strictly implement alternative work arrangements for teachers after reports of infections in the seminar in Zambales surfaced.

Earlier this month, Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said the DepEd has so far recorded 4,468 COVID-19 infections among its learners and personnel.