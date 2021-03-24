Boxing: Ancajas gets COVID-19 jab ahead of title defense

IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Boxing champion Jerwin Ancajas has received "partial protection" before his mandatory title defense on April 10 in the US.

The IBF junior bantamweight king has already received a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In fact, members of his whole team for the title defense against Jonathan Rodriguez were vaccinated to keep Ancajas protected from the coronavirus while he trains at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.

"Kami nina Coach Joven, na-vaccine na po. Pfizer po 'yung vaccine," the "Pretty Boy" said during their recent virtual presser organized by his sponsor Big Boss Cement.

When asked if he experienced negative side effects after getting his first dose, the crafty lefty shook his head. "Wala naman po. Parang normal na tinurukan ka ng vaccine. Nangalay lang ang braso ng dalawang araw," he said.

The 29-year-old champion will make his ninth title defense against Rodriguez in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Ancajas, who has been in the US training alongside Olympic-bound Eumir Marcial since October, was supposed to defend his title against Rodriguez in November 2019 but the Mexican fighter ran into visa issues.

That bout was then moved to April 2020 but that, too, didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the bout is finally pushing through, the team is making sure that Ancajas will come in well prepared for the title defense.

"Focused po talaga tayo sa laban," said Ancajas, who has been sparring at Wild Card thrice a week.

