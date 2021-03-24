'Boss Danding,' Coach Aric to be given posthumous recognition in PSA Awards

Former ambassador Danding Cojuangco during a UAAP game. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Sportsmen and beloved friends of Philippine sports who passed away in 2020 will be remembered and honored in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards Night, scheduled for Saturday in a virtual format.

Several sportsmen died in 2020, including former ambassador and basketball godfather Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco, national team coaches Januario "Aric" del Rosario and Nic Jorge, Olympians Alfonso "Boy" Marquez and Orlando "Orly" Bauzon, grand matriarch of Philippine boxing Laura Elorde, and Teddyvic Melendres, former sports and senior news desk editor of the Philippine Daily Inquirer and PSA president from 2009-2011.

A moment of silence and a special video presentation will be shown in their memory during the early part of the program.

Others who would be honored posthumously are Inaki Vicente, Arianne Caoili, Salvador "Buddy" Andrada, Maui Huelar, Jomar Ang, Domingo "Coach Waray" Villanueva, Gene Poliarco, Alexander Lim, Bea Luna, Junel Mendiola, Ollie Ongtawco, Yana Bautista, Oscar "Dodong" Bascon, Albert Almendralejo, Ronald Dulay, Randy Villanueva, Rudy Del Rosario, Vangie De Jesus, Sudan Daniel, Rico Navarro, and Josie Veguillas.

The PSA is set to honor golfer Yuka Saso, who will receive the Athlete of the Year award.

Other awards to be handed out are the President’s Award (POC President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino), Executive of the Year (PBA commissioner Willie Marcial), National Sports Association of the Year (Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines), and Major Awardees (Alex Eala, Johnriel Casimero, and Pedro Taduran).

Three sports pillars will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Awards (former Gintong Alay project director Jose A. Romasanta, ex-PBA commissioner Renauld "Sonny" Barrios, and Cojuangco).

Also, boxing great Manny Pacquiao is the recipient of the ‘Manok ng Bayan’ award, while citations and a special recognition will be given to 20 personalities and entities as well as athletes who served as frontliners during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

