UAAP: Fil-Canadian Gabriel Obusan commits to UST

Photo from UST Growling Tigers

University of Santo Tomas (UST) continued to beef up its roster as it secured the commitment of Fil-Canadian winger Gabriel Obusan.

The 6-foot-4 gunner had an impressive run in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals where he led Toronto in the Division 1.

"Malaking tulong si Obusan sa atin. Malaki ang katawan na kayang makipagbakbakan sa loob at may tira din sa labas. Bagay na bagay siya sa sistemang pinapatakbo natin sa UST," said newly-minted coach Pido Jarencio.

The 18-year-old Obusan averaged 13.7 points on 27-percent shooting from deep, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steal in the national high school basketball tournament before Toronto bowed out of pool play, curiously against the UST Tiger Cubs.

He graduated from St. Martin's Catholic School in Mississauga, Ontario, and will have the whole five years of eligibility in España. He can play starting in UAAP Season 86.

For Obusan, UST was the best choice for him given how the squad welcomed him with open arms.

"I've seen a lot of schools in the UAAP and UST made me feel like a family. I love the people here, I like the way we work here and it really makes me a better player," he said.

"I just want to make an impact so we can win some games in the UAAP."

