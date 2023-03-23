Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Petro Gazz Angels are advancing once again in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) finals as they made short work of PLDT High Speed Hitters in Game 3 of their semifinal series in the All-Filipino Conference.

Angels shrugged off their Game 2 loss as they swept PLDT, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15, in the do-or-die game at the Mall of Asia Arena to book the last finals berth, setting up a title clash against Creamline.

Petro Gazz and the Cool Smashers will face off in Game 1 of the championship series on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the High Speed Hitters will try to end the conference on a high note as they battle the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers for bronze.

MJ Phillips led Petro Gazz with 15 points, built on 11 attacks and four blocks, while Jonah Sabete and Grethcel Soltones had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Angels held on to a slim lead in the second frame after a spike of Phillips, 19-15. But they committed two errors while Dell Palomata scored off a quick hit, to cut PLDT’s deficit to just one, 22-23.

Phillips and Jovy Prado then exchanges points in the succeeding plays before the former had the last hurrah with another quick spike, 25-23.

It was all Petro Gazz in the third set as Remy Palma unleashed a mini run of her own to widen their gap, 11-5.

The separation reached 10 points after a block by Sabete, 17-7. Dzi Gervacio also contributed in the set with a put away from an overball for the biggest lead, 20-9.

The High Speed Hitters got some life as the Angels committed several errors but Heather Guinoo dropped a crosscourt attack before Djanel Cheng had an ace to put them at match point, 24-15.

Palomata and Prado scored 10 points for PLDT while Meann Mendrez was limited to just four points.

The Angels are returning to the finals for the second straight conference.