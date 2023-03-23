PBA: Opensa kontra depensa ang TNT vs Meralco

PBA Images

Sa tantiya ni Meralco coach Norman Black, magiging opensa laban sa depensa ang kuwento ng kanilang best-of-five semifinals kontra sa sister team na Talk 'N Text.

Kilala ang Tropang GIGA sa kanilang run-and-gun offense lalo na at offense-oriented ang kanilang lineup na kinabibilangan nina import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, Mikee Williams, Jayson Castro at Glenn Khobuntin.

Calling card naman ng Bolts ang kanilang depensa na siyang naking susi nila para maungusan ang Magnolia nitong Miyerkoles.

"They love to get up and down the floor. They use a lot of energy in their end of the offensive court," sabi ni Black habang tinutukoy ang TNT.

"But I think we can keep up with them. We can run with them. How I get my guys ready for the game is very important."

Mahalaga rin daw ang ball movement para sa Meralco lalo na hindi naman sa scoring lang maasahan ang kanilang import na si KJ McDaniels.

"The balance is very important. KJ is not the kind of guy who scores 45 or 50 points a night but he will give you 25 to 30, so we need the other guys to step in and contribute," ani Black.

Sa ngayon ang inaalala lang ng coach ay kung sapat na ang pahinga ng Bolts pagkatapos ng dikdikang laro kontra Magnolia na umabot pa ng overtime.

"My biggest concern right now is how to get my guys fresh again as going to this tough battle with Magnolia (in the quarters) then having this series with TNT is going to be rough, particularly since TNT is a run and gun team," said Black.

Magsisimula ang best-of-five semifinals ng TNT at Meralco sa Biyernes sa Ynares Stadium-Antipolo.