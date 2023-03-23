NBA fines Bahamian guard Hield for obscene gesture

NEW YORK, United States - Bahamian guard Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers was fired $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for making an obscene gesture on the court during a game.



Hield committed the violation 30 seconds into the second quarter of Indiana's 115-109 loss at Charlotte on Monday.

The 30-year-old backcourt standout, in his seventh NBA campaign, is averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals a game for the Pacers.

Indiana stands 32-40 to share 11th in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind Chicago for 10th place and the final play-in spot in the NBA post-season.

Hield, who began his career with New Orleans before a trade to Sacramento in early 2017, has never reached the NBA playoffs.

He endured five losing seasons with the Kings before being traded to the Pacers in February 2022. Indiana went 25-57 last season to miss the playoffs.

