LOOK: Alex Eala meets Erik Spoelstra in Miami

Alex Eala may have tumbled out of the Miami Open, but she did meet a fellow Filipino sports personality -- Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

The two had a warm exchange as shown in a couple of photos posted on the Heat's social media page.

Eala, who was accompanied by her father, met Spoelstra backstage during the Heat's game against the New York Knicks at the Miami-Dade Arena in Florida.

Spoelstra even introduced the Pinoy tennis prospect to NBA star Bam Adebayo.

The veteran NBA tactician also said he is looking to meet Eala again at next year's Miami Open.

Eala recently made her third appearance in the Miami Open as a wildcard. But she failed to get past World No. 34 Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania in the first round of the WTA 1000 event, 2-6, 5-7.

Nevertheless, she is looking forward to her return next year.

"A short yet unforgettable run here in the Miami Open. Moving forward even more motivated to continue my work. See you next year!" the 17-year-old said in her Facebook post.

