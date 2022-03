Ashleigh Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the Women’s singles final against Danielle Collins of the USA at the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 29 January 2022. Joel Carrett, EPA-EFE

SYDNEY, Australia -- World number one Ashleigh Barty shocked the tennis world Wednesday by announcing her retirement from the sport at the age of 25.

"Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis," she said on Instagram.

