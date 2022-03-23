PVL: PLDT fends off Balipure to book first win

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA -- The PLDT Home Fibr High Speed Hitters capped their stint in Pool B of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) with their first win at the expense of the winless Balipure Purest Water Defenders Wednesday.

PLDT arrested their two-game losing skid with a sweep of Balipure, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22, at the Paco Arena to take the third spot in Pool B with a 1-2 win-loss card heading to the crossover quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Water Defenders dropped to 0-3 slate but are still advancing to the playoffs.

Ahead 21-19 in the second set, Balipure almost equalized the match at one-set apiece but PLDT slowly climbed back and eventually raised a commanding 2-0 lead after an error by Janine Marciano and a power tip from Chin Basas, 26-24.

The High Speed Hitters carried the momentum in the succeeding frame, building an 10-5 advantage after a solid rejection of Mika Reyes to Jho Maraguinot's attack.

Norielle Ipac provided a spark for Balipure in the third set, keeping PLDT within the distance, 11-12, off her service ace. But PLDT capitalized on series of unforced errors of their opponent for a 18-14 lead.

Balipure mounted a last-minute spurt to steal the lead courtesy of Maraguinot to make it 20-19. But Heather Guinoo of PLDT scored back-to-back aces off the bench to increase their lead, 23-20.

Basas punctuated the game with an off-the-block hit.

Reyes topscored for PLDT with 11 markers, while Basas and Dell Palomata had 8 points each.

Meanwhile, Marciano and Maraguinot took the heavy load for Balipure with 13 and 10 points, respectively.