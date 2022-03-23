Photo of PVL Media Bureau

MANILA -- The Creamline Cool Smashers captured the top seed in Pool B of the Premier Volleyball League after escaping the gritty Petro Gazz Angels in thrilling five-setter on Wednesday.

Creamline handed the Angels their only loss in three outings, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10, at the Paco Arena and headed to the quarterfinals with an immaculate 3-0 slate.

The Cool Smashers broke away midway through the deciding set thanks to the efforts of Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza, 11-6.

Valdez then scored off the blockers of Petro Gazz before Galanza iced the marathon game, 15-10.

Tots Carlos shone for Creamline with a stellar 28-point performance while Galanza contributed 18 points and Valdez had 17 markers.

Down by a set, Petro Gazz rallied back in the fourth with an 8-3 opening salvo before Creamline cut the deficit to two after the spikes of Valdez and Carlos, 11-13.

Grethcel Soltones denied the Cool Smashers to regain the lead, hitting down the line then rejected Carlos for a 22-18 separation.

However, errors of the Angels down the stretch of the fourth set allowed Creamline to almost steal the set, 23-24. Luckily, Tiamzon ended the set for Petro Gazz.

Soltones led the Angels with 23 points while MJ Phillips and Aiza Maizo Pontillas added 15 and 13 points, respectively.