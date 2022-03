Magnolia overcame a sluggish first quarter to turn back Meralco, 94-80, and draw first blood in their best-of-5 PBA Governors Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

The Hotshots had to fight their way out from a 17-point deficit to pull off a surprise against the Bolts at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Mike Harris powered Magnolia with 26 points and 16 rebounds as Jio Jalalon poured in 15 markers.

The Hotshots now enjoy a 1-0 series lead against the Bolts.

(More details to follow.)