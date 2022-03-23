PBA: Ginebra stymies NLEX to take Game 1 semis

Barangay Ginebra used a searing 15-0 run to beat NLEX 95-86 and take Game 1 of their best-of-5 PBA Governors Cup semifinals, Wednesday night at Mall of Asia Arena.

LA Tenorio played a crucial role in that decisive run to finish with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

Justin Brownlee topscored for the Gin Kings with 27 markers to go with his 14 boards and 6 assists. Scottie Thompson tallied 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Ginebra, however, lost Japeth Aguilar in the process after the latter sustained a calf injury.

“I’m happy with this win, but it was tempered by Japeth’s injury,” Gin Kings Gin Kings coach Tim Cone said. “It was really important to get the first win to have that margin of error without Japeth.”

“We won’t know the status until tomorrow.”

The Kings trailed by as many as 16 points, but little by little they were able to trim the deficit. Then they topped it off with the finishing kick in the fourth quarter.

"We started flat and we can't do that against NLEX which is a very aggressive team. We have to have that sense of urgency especially as this is a short series. Buti naman nakalusot pa; it's more of defense than offense," Tenorio said, for his part.

Cameron Clark tallied 30 points and 13 rebounds for the Road Warriors. But Kevin Alas was the only local teammate to add double digit output with 17 markers.

Ginebra now holds a 1-0 series lead versus NLEX.

