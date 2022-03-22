Magnolia's Paul Lee. File photo

Meralco has looked flawless heading to the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals, beating most of its opponents with relative ease.

But Magnolia coach Chito Victolero expects a different story when his Hotshots begin their best-of-5 semifinal duel with the Bolts Wednesday.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. at Mall of Asia Arena.

"I think this going to be a dogfight," Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said.

"We expect this is gonna be a very good series because both teams go hard, play defense, we both grind it out," he added. "We don't expect it to be easy."

Meralco coach Norman Black feels the same way.

"Magnolia is a whole different story," said Black. "They're pretty much the powerhouse team in the PBA and their import is probably right up there with the top imports in the league. So they're a problem. They're a problem we're gonna have to try to solve."

The Hotshots' offense indeed anchored on Mike Harris, who averaged 29.64 points, 13.73 rebounds and 1.91 assists a game.

Adding potency to Harris' game is the backing of the locals including Paul Lee, Mark Barroca, Ian Sangalang, Rome dela Rosa and Jio Jalalon.

Meralco's roster may not look as formidable as Magnolia. But it is capable, said Black.

"We're not a powerhouse team ... but I believe we can beat any team on any night," he said. "No team is unbeatable, in other words."