Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $25,000 by the league Tuesday for lobbing profane language toward a game official.

The incident occurred during Golden State's loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Green was hit with two technical fouls and ejected with 6:50 left in the third quarter of the game.

Green had four points, six rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes against the Spurs.

Meanwhile, Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic $40,000 was fined on Tuesday for confronting a spectator and throwing the fan's cell phone.

The incident occurred following the Blazers' 129-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Videos show Nurkic, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury, exchanging words courtside with a young man wearing a Pacers jersey.

Nurkic then grabs the fan's phone, casually tosses it into the stands and stares the fan down before a security staffer steps between them.

Unconfirmed comments posted on the video suggested the fan had been heckling Nurkic throughout the game.

Nurkic, 27, has not played since Feb. 16. He is averaging 15.0 points and 11.1 rebounds in 56 games (all starts) this season.

Beverley, Hill fined for altercation

The NBA on Tuesday fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley $20,000 and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation in Minneapolis.

The incident occurred with 2:11 left in the first quarter of the Timberwolves' 138-119 victory on Saturday.

After a free-throw attempt by Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves' Taurean Prince got entangled with the Bucks' Serge Ibaka while jockeying for rebounding position.

"Beverley entered and escalated the altercation by shoving Ibaka from behind. Hill then continued the altercation by shoving Beverley," read Tuesday's news release from NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell.

Beverley and Hill both received technical fouls and were ejected.