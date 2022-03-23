Stamp Fairtex is currently focused on the biggest fight of her career, but she’s still keeping an eye on another match involving her former teammate.

The ONE women’s atomweight world Grand Prix champion is interested in the rematch between No. 2-ranked atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga and No. 3-ranked Ham Seo Hee at ONE X on Saturday.

Stamp and Zamboanga previously trained together at the famed Fairtex Gym in Pattaya, Thailand, where they developed a bond that extended even after the Filipina martial artist moved to Marrok Force.

With both women participating in ONE's historic 10-year anniversary card at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the former Muay Thai and kickboxing champion will be rooting for "Lycan Queen" to avenge her controversial loss against Ham last year.

“I feel that Denice probably has the edge and will likely win this match, even though Seo Hee Ham has prepared herself very well,” Stamp said.

“But I still feel that because I have trained with Denice before, and I know how hard she has trained and how skilled she is. So, she gets the edge and I would probably say that Denice will win this fight.”

For her part, Stamp will challenge ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee for the gold in Saturday's headliner.

With a victory, the Thai would become the organization's first three-sport ruler, but she is also eyeing a special rules contest against her former teammate.

“Yes, I would like to have a match with my friend, Denice, for sure. Maybe there’s a mixed-rule fight like this,” Stamp said, referring to the MMA-Muay Thai hybrid clash between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X.

Before she thinks too much about her plans past this weekend though, the title challenger must hurdle Lee, ONE’s reigning atomweight queen known as “Unstoppable.”

“Certainly, I believe I have the capability to be able to do it,” the 24-year-old said of beating the Singaporean-American.

“You know, it comes down to the timing and the right opportunity and I’ll be sure to take the right opportunity if it presents itself.”