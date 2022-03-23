MMA: Denice Zamboanga wants decisive win vs Seo See Ham

For Denice Zamboanga, it is crucial that she beat Seo See Ham when they meet again inside the cage this weekend at ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary card ONE X.

Zamboanga, the No. 2 ranked women's atomweight, said she has already made a tough climb up the rankings and won't easily surrender a chance to vie for the women's atomweight crown.

"Itong rematch na ito, sobrang importante nito. 'Pag nawala ito sa akin, sobrang hirap na," she said.

"Mahirap nang maging title contender 'pag 'di ko maipanalo 'yung rematch. So talagang nag-focus ako sa rematch so I have the chance to fight for the title."

Ham defeated Zamboanga via a controversial split decision in their quarterfinal showdown in the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix. It was a bitter defeat for the "Lycan Queen" who initially felt she had won the match.

Ham, who is known to employ much of her striking prowess in past fights, later admitted she didn't fight her usual game during their initial encounter.

Zamboanga said she noticed that, too.

"Sobrang ang tipid niya sa pagbato ng punches, hindi sumisipa. Parang defense lang siya. Inaabangan ang suntok tapos ka-counter lang," she said.

"E hindi naman 'yun usually ang game niya, so ngayon ine-expect ko na iba ang gagawin niya for this fight."

When asked about the possibility of fighting her good friend and former stablemate, Women's atomweight Grand Prix champ Stamp Fairtex, Zamboanga said she would be willing to go at it.

Fairtex will be colliding with reigning champion Angela Lee and there's a high possibility that she and Zamboanga will eventually fight for the title.

"This is business. I asked her before if she's fine fighting me. Sabi niya, OK lang. Parang nagii-sparring lang kami nun sa cage. Business lang, wala namang personal," she said.