Kiefer Ravena will serve a one-game suspension on Wednesday against Osaka. (c) B.LEAGUE

The slumping Shiga Lakestars suffered another blow as Filipino import Kiefer Ravena will be unavailable for their game against the Osaka Evessa on Wednesday night.

This, as Ravena has been fined 50,000 yen and suspended for one game after incurring two unsportsmanlike fouls in their previous contest.

Ravena was called for an unsportsmanlike foul at the 4:51 mark of the first quarter against Toshikazu Kato, and another unsportsmanlike foul with five minutes and five seconds left in the game, this time against Yoshiaki Kubota.

The former Ateneo de Manila University star was ejected from the contest, having compiled seven points and one assist in 31 minutes of action. The Lakestars lost, 79-57.

He apologized for the development on Twitter, but expressed his confidence that his teammates can step up in his stead.

Sorry @shigalakestars Boosters! I won’t be playing tomorrow but the team is ready to fight and play to win Tomorrow! 💯💯💯🤍🤍🤍 https://t.co/ieQeVNsPRb — Kiefer Ravena (@kieferravena) March 22, 2022

Ravena has played 37 games for Shiga in the 2021-22 season of the B.League, making seven starts. He is averaging 12.8 points, 5.9 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 26.6 minutes per game.

Last December 15, he registered a B.League career-high of 28 points with eight assists in an 89-81 defeat to Osaka.

Shiga is on a nine-game losing streak.