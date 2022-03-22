Seasoned athletes, celebrities and beginners recently participated in the Merrell Spartan Trail, which tested their physical endurance and mental fortitude, in Baguio City.

The race consisted of a half-marathon trek across Benguet’s picturesque pine forests and a 10-km run.

Glaiza De Castro and husband David Rainey. From De Castro's Instagram

Among the celebrities spotted in the event were Glaiza De Castro and husband David Rainey, actress Valeen Montenegro, YouTube star Kimpoy Feliciano and Macoy Rubio, actors Fino Herrera and Vaness Del Moral.

Merrell brand ambassadors Angel Juarez, Gerald Tipones, Charmaine Arrazola, and Sherlyn Fugaban also took on Baguio’s steep and slippery course, finishing the 21-km half-marathon.

Fugaban again proved her honorary title as “Trail Queen”, finishing first in the 30-39 women’s age group.

Actress Valeen Montenegro. From Montenegro's Instagram

Other notable finishers representing Merrell were lifestyle content creators Cha Ocampo and Charlene Ajose, fitness personalities Tinoy Borromeo, Cyrene Morales, Steven Near, Kezh Landicho, Rey Talosig, Melissa Tabalingcos, and Lin Javier.

Following the success of Spartan Trail Baguio, racers will brace for another leg of the Spartan Trailfecta in Anda town, Bohol on April 2 with a 10-km beach-side race.