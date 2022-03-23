B.LEAGUE: San-En-Hiroshima game canceled

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix will not be playing on Wednesday. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena will not be in action on Wednesday night after San-En NeoPhoenix's game against the Hiroshima Dragonflies was canceled.

Hiroshima announced late Tuesday that a member of their team has tested positive for COVID-19, with nine other players deemed as close contacts.

The visiting Dragonflies thus do not have enough players available to play against the NeoPhoenix.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused to everyone who was looking forward to the match, and thank you for your understanding," San-En said in a statement.

Hiroshima's games against the Gunma Crane Thunders this weekend have also been canceled.

The NeoPhoenix won three of their last four games, including an 82-68 rout of Yokohama last Sunday.