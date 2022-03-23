Twenty-four more entries are also inching closer to winning the 2022 World Slasher Cup 9-Cock Invitational Derby championship after surviving the two-cock elimination rounds last Tuesday.

Among the top fighters battling it out in the semifinals on Thursday night are Dennis Lumpay and Pablito Gregore, Rolly De Leon and Eddie Pontero, Jimmy Mariquit, Atty. Jan Villegas, RQP, Patrick Antonio, and Nene Araneta after scoring flawless victories in the elimination round.

Also advancing to the semifinals are Carlos Tumpalan, Delfin Gomez, former Rizal Gov. Ito Ynares, Arjae Manez, Davao Occidental Gov. Claude Bautista, Ropal Brothers/JP Pimentel, San Leonardo Mayor Elan Nagano, Robert Torres/Lowell Kaw, Doc Ayong Lorenzo, Gary Tubianosa/Jay Soria, Marco Sison/Doc Ran Bonavente/Jerry Quimot, Michael Benjo Nacion/Luis Alfaro, and Paul Romias/Dew Romias.

Meanwhile, the 26 entries are set to compete on Wednesday's semifinals led by Engr. Mark Anthony Acebedo, Jun Topacio and Padz Barr, Iking Araneta, Doc Eddie Boy Cheng, Patrick Antonio, and RQP, all with 2-0 records each after the elimination round.

The winners of the semifinals will move on to the 4-cock pre-finals, and then to the grand finals on March 27 where a new World Slasher Cup champion will be crowned.

