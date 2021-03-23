PBA: Top pick Munzon says 'ready to work' for Terrafirma

Joshua Munzon has declared himself "ready to work" as he accepted the challenge to help Terrafirma in its coming PBA Season 46 campaign.

Munzon, this year's PBA Draft's first overall pick, has joined the Dyip's cluster individual workouts to improve his chemistry with his new team.

"I've got the chance to briefly meet everybody and get to know them a little bit," said the 26-year-old Fil-Am in the PBA website.

Terrafirma governor Bobby Rosales, who is also league Board vice chairman, welcomed the Long Beach, California native to the team.

The Dyip has given Munzon a three-year deal worth the maximum contract allowed for a rookie, hoping to build the team around the Cal State University product.

Terrafirma also signed number 8 overall pick James Laput. The 6-foot-10 center was also granted a 3-year contract.

"Everything is positive so far. I'm looking forward to expanding my relationship with everybody," said Munzon.

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to be the top pick. All the long hours I've sent in the gym and with the experience I've gained playing internationally, it puts me in this position," he added.

"I'm thankful my basketball journey led me up to this point. I'm ready to come and get to work."

