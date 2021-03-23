NBA: Long-range shooting helps Thunder past Timberwolves

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts following a go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter of their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 26, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. File photo. Jared C. Tilton, Getty Images/AFP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 112-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis.

Svi Mykhailiuk, playing in his third game with the Thunder after being acquired in a trade earlier in the month, heated up during a 15-2 run early in the fourth quarter that helped the Thunder stretch its lead to a game-high 18 points and take control for what proved to be for good.

Mykhailiuk hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, then on the next possessions passed up what would've been a contested shot from the corner to pitch it to Kenrich Williams on the wing for a better look.

Mykhailiuk then hit a midrange jumper on the next possession, before finding Justin Jackson for a corner 3 to keep Oklahoma City's hot stretch going.

The Thunder hit four of their season-high 21 3-pointers during the stretch. Oklahoma City shot 56.8 percent from long range.

Gilgeous-Alexander hit four 3-pointers, while Ty Jerome hit all five he attempted to finish with 15 points off the bench. Oklahoma City's bench scored 46 points.

Moses Brown had a career-high 17 rebounds for the Thunder.

Minnesota cut the lead to six with just more than a minute remaining, but Karl-Anthony Towns missed a 3-pointer that would've made it a one-possession game, Gilgeous-Alexander grabbed the rebound, and Oklahoma City put the game away at the free-throw line.

Towns kept the Timberwolves afloat early, scoring 15 of Minnesota's 22 first-quarter points, including their last 10 of the quarter. The rest of the lineup was 3 of 12 from the floor in the first 12 minutes.

No other Timberwolves player scored in the final eight-plus minutes of the quarter.

The Thunder scored the final seven points of the first half and led 57-50.

Towns led the Timberwolves with 33 points overall, but was just 10 of 28 from the field.

The Thunder were without Al Horford and Luguentz Dort. Horford missed his second consecutive game and fourth since the All-Star break, all due to rest, while Dort sat with left toe soreness.



