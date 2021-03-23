NBA: De'Aaron Fox scores 30 points as Kings dispatch Cavaliers

Richaun Holmes #22 and De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings talk during the game against the Denver Nuggets on December 29, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. File photo. Rocky Widner, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

De'Aaron Fox scored 30 points, Tyrese Haliburton added a career-high 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting and Sacramento ended its six-game, Eastern Conference road swing with a 119-105 win over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

JaVale McGee led the way for Cleveland with 18 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.

Sacramento used a dominant third quarter, including a 14-1 run over six-plus minutes to give it separation through the second half.

The Kings held the Cavaliers to just 17 points in the period while pushing their lead to as many 18 points. Cleveland struggled to hit shots from both inside and beyond the 3-point arc, going 4-of-17 from long range while shooting 42.7 percent from the floor.

Collin Sexton was held to 15 points, more than nine below his season-long average. He shot 6 of 15 from the floor. Sexton dished a team-high seven assists.

The Kings capitalized on the Cavaliers' shooting woes with a 49-39 advantage on the glass while shooting 54.4 percent from the field.

Sacramento shot 13 of 30 from 3-point range, led by Buddy Hield's 5 of 10. He finished with 19 points.

Richaun Holmes made it four Kings' starters scoring in double-figures, posting 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting to go with his game-high 16 rebounds. Sacramento's fifth starter, Harrison Barnes, flirted with a triple-double at nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Darius Garland scored 17 points for Cleveland. Jarrett Allen and reserve Dean Wade added 11. Allen also collected nine rebounds.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff subbed out the entire starting five midway through the first quarter after a slow start. Cleveland was within a point before giving up a Haliburton layup just before halftime.

The win gave Sacramento a .500 mark on its season-long road swing. The Kings and Cavaliers will meet again on Saturday when Cleveland is on a four-game road swing.

