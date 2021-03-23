'Mula Noon, Hanggang Ngayon' campaign launched to help kids stay active

MANILA, Philippines -- Milo Philippines on Tuesday launched its "Mula Noon, Hanggang Ngayon -- Tuloy ang Pagiging Champion" campaign, which aims to show parents that they can help their children start their athletic journeys despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's very challenging, to keep our children active while staying at home," said Lester Castillo, the sports manager of Milo, on Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters (PSA) Forum.

"This campaign will ensure that there are ways," he said.

This newest campaign comes on the heels of Milo's online sports program, the Milo Home Court, an initiative to pivot its signature on-ground sports activities to a virtual platform.

"It's a combination of physical activity and studying, and helps nourish the kids’ dreams for success," said Veronica Cruz, Nestle Philippines senior vice president, of their latest effort.

To ensure that the campaign reaches a wide audience, Milo Philippines enlisted the products of the Milo Best Academy, led by basketball legend Jerry Codinera and rising star Ella Fajardo, who plays for Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey in the US NCAA Division 1.

"The Milo program is always about perseverance, discipline and good attitude," said Codinera.

"Teaching kids at a young age makes them absorb it more. And what’s most important is the attention to detail, discipline, leadership, teamwork," added the 18-year-old Fajardo, who has represented the Philippines in FIBA 3x3 events.

Like its previous campaigns, Milo has partnered with the Department of Education and has reached millions of students nationwide through video instructionals, drills and lessons children can do at home.

As part of the program, Milo has distributed over five million PE kits nationwide and is in the process of distributing printed learning modules to students.

