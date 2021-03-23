MMA: Olsim proves she has more than just punches, kicks

Jenelyn Olsim will dominating Maira Mazar. Handout photo

Jenelyn Olsim was always known as a dangerous striker even before her ONE Championship debut, especially since she hails from Team Lakay and has represented the Philippines in various international Muay Thai competitions.

But as people found out over the weekend, there is more to her than just punches and kicks.

Olsim showcased her all-around skills by submitting No. 5-ranked strawweight Maira Mazar at ONE: Fists of Fury III at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While people were surprised at the outcome, Olsim and her squad expected the result.

“That was part of our game plan. It’s something that we worked on alongside coach Mark [Sangiao]. We’ve repeatedly worked on that submission, so I expected to submit her,” Olsim said.

The submission was a result of an excellent night for Olsim, as she forced the Evolve MMA representative into uncomfortable positions all throughout the night, out-striking Mazar and answering her world-class wrestling pedigree.

When the opportunity to submit the Brazilian presented itself early in the third round, Olsim grabbed it by the neck, putting Mazar in a guillotine choke, a position the Brazilian inadvertently tightened when she went for a desperate takedown.

With nowhere to go, Mazar was forced to submit at the 41-second mark of the third round.

“Actually, I was expecting to get that submission as early as the first round, but she was too loose, so we went back and focused on our striking. Near the end of the second round, she managed to take me down, but we still managed to land a lot of strikes in the second round,” she said.

“In the third round, that was pretty much it. We mixed it up and then she attempted to go for another takedown because I was already dominating on the feet. When she shot for a takedown, I was pushed to the fence, and that’s where I pulled off the submission.”

As impressive as her win was, Olsim praised Mazar, particularly for her toughness as she ate solid strikes after the opening bell rang.

“Maira is strong. She’s a very tough fighter. Even though I was hitting her a few times, she wasn’t giving up,” Olsim said.

“She’s also a very smart fighter. I noticed that when I was beating her up in the striking department, she was quick to change her game plan and worked on her wrestling and jiu jitsu – good thing I dominated in those aspects as well.”

But as tough as Mazar was, it was Olsim’s night, as she did exactly what she promised to do – display her ever evolving mixed martial arts game and take the win in her debut.

“I am very satisfied with my performance because I was able to show everything I worked for. From my striking to my submissions, I was able to apply those things,” she said.

“There’s also an added satisfaction because we’ve been waiting for this match for a long time.”

