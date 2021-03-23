Karate: James delos Santos now with 10 gold medals in 2021

A win is a win for James delos Santos as he pocketed his 10th gold medal in e-kata for this year in the E-Karate World Series Leg 2.

The world's top ranked men's e-kata player got his gold medal via technicality after tournament officials rejected the video entry of his opponent from South Africa.

The judges thumbed down Cerone-Biagioni's performance in the gold medal round, while giving their nod to Delos Santos' entry. Thus, the 30-year-old Pinoy took the victory by forfeiture.

"Nowhere to go but forward!" said Delos Santos.

Delos Santos has been occupying the top spot of the world men's ranking in e-kata since October last year.

