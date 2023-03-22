UAAP tennis: UST takes solo lead after beating Ateneo

Symon Jaculan and Mark Directo secured UST's win over Ateneo. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas outlasted erstwhile co-leader Ateneo de Manila University, 3-2, to claim solo lead with its fifth straight win in the UAAP Season 85 Men's Tennis tournament, Wednesday at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center in Malate, Manila.

The Tennisters punched the clincher in the second doubles match, when Symon Jaculan and Mark Directo pulled off a 6-3, 6-3 win over Mik Balce and JJ Llavore.

UST and Ateneo earlier split their matches to set up the crucial doubles match.

Nilo Ledama stayed unscathed to take first blood for the Tennisters, taking down Nio Tria, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6. John Sonsona and Vince Serino took the first doubles match, 6-0, 6-2, over Stef Gurria and Chester Tiongson for the other one for UST.

Jed Olivarez and Gab Tiamson, though, bagged the two other singles matches to equalize. Olivarez took care of Ericjay Tangub, 6-1, 6-0, while Tiamson edged out Sebastian Santos, 7-5, 6-2.

On the other ties, University of the East and University of the Philippines won their respective assignments against National University and Adamson University.

Marc Suson clinched the 3-2 win for the Red Warriors, winning over Jude Ceniza, 6-2, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Loucas Fernandez held his ground to pace the Fighting Maroons 5-0 sweep with a 6-4, 7-5 decision past Ramon Bentillo.

