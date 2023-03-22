Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University kept its record unblemished after drubbing De La Salle University in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament.

The defending champions stomped their class in the match against the Green Spikers with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-16 win to sweep the first round of the tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

NU will be heading into the second round with a 7-0 card, while La Salle slid to 4-3 for fourth place.

Michaelo Buddin paced the Bulldogs with 19 big points on 14 attacks, three blocks and three aces. Ken Malinis also had a solid outing with 16 markers.

After getting the first two sets, NU slowly built a separation against La Salle midway in the third as Buddin hammered three attacks plus an error from their opponent to break away from a 10-11 deficit, 14-11.

Obed Mukaba widened the gap with a dump ball, 18-13, and never looked back. Up 19-15, NU went on a 5-0 spurt capped by an ace of Nico Almedras for a 24-15 comfortable distance.

JM Ronquillo halted momentarily the impending win of NU but La Salle eventually committed an error to hand the Bulldogs a sweep of the first seven games.

Ronquillo singlehandedly carried La Salle in the entire game with 17 points with the next scoring leader Vince Maglinao only producing seven.