UAAP: La Salle batters NU to stay unbeaten

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – (UPDATED) De La Salle University will be entering the second round with a perfect 7-0 record in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

This after the Lady Spikers ended the first round with an overwhelming victory over defending champion National University (NU), 25-10, 25-15, 25-21, at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

La Salle clinched its first win against NU since 2019 in style to lord over the other teams with a clean record, while the Lady Bulldogs forged a three-way tie for second with a 5-2 card alongside University of Santo Tomas and Adamson University.



Super rookie Angel Canino was once again at the forefront for La Salle with 14 markers, while Fifi Sharma and Jolina dela Cruz conspired for 23 points in the game.

Veterans setter and skipper Mars Alba also had a stellar performance with 20 excellent sets to go along with three points.

"'Di ko inaasahan 'yung straight-sets namin sila. Sabi ko nga sa mga bata bago pumasok 'yung first six, sabi ko stick to the plan, kung ano 'yung inaral natin. Doon tayo, huwag tayong umalis doon, kung ano 'yung plano natin na ginawa sa training. At least, nag-click, and they played with pride. 'Di pwedeng magpapa-intimidate tayo," head coach Noel Orcullo said.

The Lady Spikers entered the MOA Arena on a mission as they quickly built a 16-7 lead in Set 1 capped by a rejection of Alba to Bella Belen.

After a net touch by Dela Cruz, 17-10, La Salle went for an 8-0 close-out with Canino and Leila Cruz teaming up in the run.

The Lady Bulldogs appeared to have bounced back in the third as they managed to take the upperhand momentarily when Ces Robles scored, 15-14.

But the Lady Spikers regrouped in the ensuing plays, creating a 22-18 separation – thanks to Canino and Dela Cruz’s attacks.

Dela Cruz ended the game with a sharp crosscourt spike to get their revenge on NU after getting swept in the finals of Season 84.

Belen paced the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points but Alyssa Solomon was limited to just eight points.

