UAAP: Adamson pounces UP in bounce-back win

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Adamson University Lady Falcons capped the first round of elimination with a rousing victory over the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Falcons barely broke a sweat as they carved out a 25-18, 25-17, 25-23 win over the Fighting Maroons at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

Adamson is now tied for third place with 5-2 win-loss card, while UP slid to seventh place with a 1-6 card, ending the first round in a four-game losing skid.

Kate Santiago steered the Lady Falcons with 16 big points on 12 attacks, three blocks, and an ace.

"We did our jobs, kumbaga. 'Yung dapat na makuha naming games, nakuha namin. So I think okay naman 'yung first round namin," head coach Jerry Yee said.

After a relatively easy first two sets, Adamson hardly got a comfortable lead in the third frame with an 18-15 lead after an off-the-block hit of Santiago.

The Fighting Maroons inched closer in the last part of the set as Alyssa Bertolano went for an attack, 20-21, but Trisha Tubu had an answer to keep Adamson ahead, 22-20.

Bertolano replied with a down-the-line kill before Ethan Arce maximized a freeball to tie the game at 22.

Santiago and Stephanie Bustrillo would exchange points in the succeeding plays but the former had the last hurrah with another off-the-block spike that ended the game in three sets.

Bertolano was the only UP player to score in double digits with 12 points.

