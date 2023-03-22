TNT coach Lastimosa prays for Tenorio's recovery

Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio. Richard Esguerra, ABS-CBN Sports



Talk 'N Text coach Jojo Lastimosa believes Ginebra's LA Tenorio will be able to get through his cancer battle.

Tenorio was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer and will undergo treatment.

“Shout out to LA and his family. We all feel for him and we're rooting for him,” said Lastimosa following the Tropang GIGA's quarterfinals win over Phoenix.

Just like Tenorio, Lastimosa played for the Alaska Aces at one point in his storied PBA career.

"Knowing LA with the time he spent with us, I know he's a pretty strong guy," he said. “If there's somebody who's gonna go through this kind of problem, it's LA. He's built for this... We're saying a little prayer for him and his family.”

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

