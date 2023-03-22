PBA: Guiao signs 5-year deal with Rain or Shine

From the Rain or Shine's Facebook page

Rain or Shine may have fallen short in the PBA Governors Cup, but the team owners liked what they saw in coach Yeng Guiao.

Thus, they rewarded the veteran coach with an extension despite the coach still having two years left in his present contract.

Rain or Shine announced it has signed a deal with Guiao to be its head coach until 2028.

This means an additional five years of working partnership between Guiao and the Elasto Painters.

Guiao reunited with Rain or Shine last September after years of coaching the NLEX Road Warriors.

