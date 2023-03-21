Golf: 3 aces look to bounce back in ICTSI Iloilo

Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi. Pilipinas Golf Tour/Handout.

MANILA -- After falling short of expectations in last week's ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Challenge, three of the country's most promising golfers are looking to bounce back at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club.

The ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge tees off on Wednesday, with top amateur Rianne Malixi, Daniella Uy, and Harmie Constantino all optimistic of their chances.

"I like the course. It's a little bit more hilly than Marapara. The front nine is more like Valley South and the back like Aguinaldo," said Malixi.

The 16-year-old amateur won all three of her stints in last year's edition of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour put up by ICTSI, but struggled in the Negros Occidental Golf Challenge before salvaging a tie for third place.

"I'm not familiar with the course but it's something that interests me. So I'm looking forward to the next three days," said Malixi. "I really don't know what to expect but will take it shot-by-shot and just play my game. But I also have to be patient."

Uy, for her part, is brimming with confidence. She said: "Iloilo is more open so I can use my driver often. I always aim for a win, I always give myself a chance in every tournament. But my performance last week wasn't really my best, so hopefully, I'll play better this week."

Uy scored an LPGT breakthrough at the tough Riviera-Langer in 2021 then campaigned in a couple of tours in the US.

Like Malixi and Uy, Harmie Constantino also likes her chances after a seventh-place effort at Marapara but braces for a more challenging week.

"I don't think my performance last week was really good. I think I can play better," said the inaugural ICTSI Match Play champion. "But for me, the Iloilo layout is harder, so it's going to be tough but it will be a fun week."

Beefing up the cast are amateurs Mafy Singson and Laurea Duque along with pros Rev Alcantara, Florence Bisera, Kristine Fleetwood, Apple Fudolin, Lovelynn Guioguio, Lesley Icoy, Majorie Pulumbarit, Eva Miñoza, Gretchen Villacencio, Sheryl Villacencio and former three-time Order of Merit winner Cyna Rodriguez.