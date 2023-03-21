Jema Galanza celebrates a point during Creamline Cool Smashers vs F2 Logistics Cargo Movers game in the PVL. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Outside hitter Jema Galanza made sure to do all she could to help the Creamline Cool Smashers return to the finals of the Premier Volleyball League on Tuesday.

Galanza played an instrumental role in the Game 2 win of the Cool Smashers against the F2 Logisitics Cargo Movers in their semifinal series, where she dropped 11 points, 15 digs, and 12 excellent receptions.

The 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 victory handed them their fifth consecutive trip to the finals of the All-Filipino Conference and a chance to defend their title.

“Thank you Lord na nakaraos kami sa game na to. Sabi nga ni coach, sobrang bigat nito dahil parehas talagang pinaghandaan yung laban. Yun lang, sobrang nagpapasalamat sa coaching staff na talagang pinaghandaan lahat ng kaya nilang ibigay sa amin at siyempre sa team na di naman sumuko talaga,” she said after the three-set win.

Galanza played a huge part in closing out the tight second set when she broke the 23-all deadlock with back-to-back kills that gave the Cool Smashers a comfortable 2-0 lead against the Cargo Movers.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Asked about her mindset, the former PVL MVP said she just wanted to win badly and contribute to her teammates.

“Iniisip ko lang na gusto kong manalo, gusto naming manalo. Sino ba ako na para sumuko para sa team ko na lahat sila lumalaban para manalo. Ginawa ko lang lahat, as in kung ano yung mga sinasabi nila sa akin, kung sumigaw sila na kailangan kong pumalo, papaluin ko lang,” she continued.

Creamline was a bit surprised that they swept Game 2, but the Cool Smashers were nonetheless happy to sweep the dangerous F2 Logistics team. The Cargo Movers dealt them their only loss in the elimination round.

According to coach Sherwin Meneses, Galanza and the rest of his players were mindful of the Cargo Movers’ capability to recover quickly which they did not allow to happen this time.

“Yung third set, talagang nagtrabaho lang yung mga players. Talagang nag-focus lang sa ginagawa nila. Di namin ine-expect na magiging ganoon yung score, knowing yung F2 na may history na bumabawi. Isa kasi kami doon sa nabiktima noon. So talagang nag-push yung team para makuha yung third set,” he said.

Galanza’s numbers will still be needed come the championship series where they will face the winner between the PLDT High Speed Hitters and Petro Gazz Angels in the other semifinal matchup.