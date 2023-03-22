Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers saw their hopes of entering the finals of the PVL All-Filipino Conference 2023 crash after getting swept by the Creamline Cool Smashers in their semifinal series.

But head coach Regine Diego is encouraging her players to look at the bright side as they finally barged into the Final 4 after missing the cut in the past conference.

Diego is also hoping that the heartbreaking loss to Creamline will be a lesson for the Cargo Movers.

“I always tell them siyempre na look at the positive thing sa what is happening. Kung ano ba 'yung place nila last time, siyempre nandito na sila ngayon. But it’s still a learning process for them. They should understand na ganito sa semifinals. Hindi pwedeng mabagal ka gumalaw sa court; kailangan mabilis mo makuha,” she said Tuesday.

For now, F2 will try to end the conference on a good note as they compete for the bronze medal.

“Not now, siguro next time and hopefully matapos namin 'yung conference on a really good note. Sana makuha namin 'yung mga last few games namin,” Diego continued.

“Kapag tinapos niyo siya with a win, it’s always a better way to end things.”

Diego also heaved a sigh of relief as none from her players suffered major injuries in the last stretch of the competition with Myla Pablo finally being able to suit up for the team yesterday.

"Another win for us. There are no major injuries sa team namin. At this time usually daw medyo marami ng masakit pero this time hindi ganun. It’s also a win for us na walang major injury and walang nasaktan but kailangan pa naming magpalakas," she shared.

The new head tactician of F2 also revealed that they will be maximizing the longer preparation they have before the battle for third on Sunday.

The Cargo Movers still await the loser between PLDT High Speed Hitters and Petro Gazz Angels in the other semis matchup.

“Recovery is as important as training so they have to recover first. Kailangan din i-manage ko 'yung emotions nila, kailangan mentally prepared din sila for the next game. So lamang lang namin siguro for the next game is mas matagal 'yung preparation namin so we’ll take advantage of that.”

Despite missing the championship series, this was the first time F2 reached the Top 4 of the PVL.