Ginebra's Justin Brownlee defends San Miguel's Cameron Clark during their elimination round game in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee expects a "tough match-up" against San Miguel counterpart Cameron Clark when they face off in the semifinals of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup.

This will be the second time that Brownlee has played against Clark in a playoff series, having done so in last year's Governors' Cup when Clark played for the NLEX Road Warriors. Ginebra won that series in four games.

But Brownlee acknowledges that this series will be different with Clark surrounded by a different set of players.

"San Miguel, they got a little more talent over here, even without June Mar [Fajardo]," Brownlee said. "I'm sure it's gonna be tough."

Both San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra took care of business quickly in the quarterfinals to set-up a best-of-five affair in the semis. The Beermen crushed Converge, 121-105, while the Gin Kings pounced on an import-less NLEX team, 127-93.

Clark had 40 points and 13 rebounds against the FiberXers, and is averaging 30.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in the conference.

"It's definitely gonna be a tough match-up for us. He's really good on the inside and even around midrange. In my opinion, he's been definitely one of the best imports this conference," Brownlee said of Clark.

"He's been leading San Miguel very well. Just expecting a tough, hard battle," he added.

Brownlee has been no slouch: Ginebra mainstay is putting up 27.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He is also getting plenty of help from Christian Standhardinger, who has emerged as the top contender for Best Player of the Conference honors.

The import says he expects their coaching staff to come up with a game plan to limit Clark, and believes that their familiarity will serve them well.

"The good thing, we've seen him before in the past, in the semis. The last Governors' Cup, so we know him a little bit. But it's still gonna be a difficult task for us," said Brownlee.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

