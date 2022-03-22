MANILA - Filipino Valorant champion South Built Esports (SBE) is through to the playoffs of the Asian-Pacific leg of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 - Challengers, bringing it closer to representing the region in Iceland this April.

SBE ended the group stages at second place in Group D, behind Thai powerhouse FULL SENSE with a 2-1 record.

After being swept by FULL SENSE in their first game of the series, SBE went on to win against Hong Kong's Oblivion Force and India's Velocity Gaming to secure a playoff seat.

SBE will face Paper Rex in the upper bracket quarterfinals on Thursday, March 24. The loser will go down the lower bracket to fight for tournament survival.

SBE is the lone remaining Filipino squad in the tournament after NAOS Esports crashed out of playoff contention from the group stages.

Action PH, another Filipino squad, failed to make it out of the play-ins.

The finalists of the VCT APAC Stage 1 challengers will represent the region in the first installment of VCT Masters to be held in Reykjavík, Iceland from April 10 to 24.

Bren Esports was the first Filipino Valorant squad to secure a Masters berth last year, but had to withdraw, citing issues with travel documents.