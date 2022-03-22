UAAP games to air for free on GigaPlay

MANILA, Philippines -- Fans will not be allowed to watch live when the UAAP's 84th season unfolds on March 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

But they can still watch games via Smart's GigaPlay app, which will stream the games live for free -- with no data charges -- for a limited period.

UAAP games will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with four-game slates every game day. The first game tips off at 10 a.m. and all eight university teams will see action on each play date.

The tournament, which will be held in a bubble set-up, will continue to follow the two elimination round-format and hold the Final 4 showdowns and best-of-three final series.

The UAAP plans to reassess the possibility of welcoming fans to venues after the first round of eliminations.

This will be the first time in two years that the UAAP will hold a season.

In March 2020, the UAAP was disrupted in the middle of the second semester sports of Season 82 by the COVID-19 pandemic. The league canceled the rest of Season 82 and Season 83 outright due to the global health crisis.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) was still awarded its fourth-straight General Championship crown even after the truncated Season 82.

With Metro Manila easing COVID-19 restrictions, the UAAP is making its return through its men's basketball tournament.

After completing a 16-0 sweep in Season 82, Ateneo de Manila University is gunning for a fourth consecutive title, albeit without the core that brought them their three-peat. Thirdy Ravena, Matt and Mike Nieto, Isaac Go, Adrian Wong and Will Navarro have all moved on and are playing either professionally or with the national team program.

Other teams also made changes, including the UST Growling Tigers who are looking to bounce back from a controversial 2020 that saw head coach Aldin Ayo leave his post, while players exited the program en masse.

UAAP fans will also be able to catch fresh faces as juniors stars Forthsky Padrigao of Ateneo, University of the Philippines’ Carl Tamayo and Terrence Fortea, and De La Salle University’s Raven Cortez move to the seniors.

After the men's basketball tournament, the UAAP women's volleyball competition will follow in May, which will also be streamed on GigaPlay for free.