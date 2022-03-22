PVL: Cignal tops Pool A, hands Choco Mucho its first loss

Cignal HD celebrates a point against Choco Mucho in their PVL Open Conference game. PVL Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal HD recovered from a slow start to hand the Choco Mucho Flying Titans their first loss of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, Tuesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Gel Cayuna pulled the strings on offense as the HD Spikers seized a 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 victory to improve to 3-0 in the competition.

With the win, Cignal HD inched closer towards securing a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

The Flying Titans, meanwhile, suffered their first loss after winning their first two games, including a five-set classic against the defending champions Chery Tiggo Crossovers last Sunday.