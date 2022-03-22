PVL: Chery Tiggo stays alive, scores first win vs Black Mamba

(UPDATED) Defending champion Chery Tiggo stayed in contention in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference by claiming a breakthrough win against Black Mamba at Paco Arena in Manila on Tuesday.

Crossovers won in straight sets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19, to turn back the Army Lady Troopers and bag their first win in the eliminations.

Mylene Paat led the way for Chery Tiggo with 14 attacks for a a total of 20 points to go with 4 blocks.

Now with a 1-3 slate, the defending champions moved to fourth while dropping the Lady Troopers to last place with a 0-3 slate in Group A play.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat added 17 points while Maika Ortiz tallied 7 markers for the Crossovers.

"We just want to bring out the best in our players," said Crossovers head coach Aaron Velez.

"We know for a fact that these are already experienced players, we just have to go back to our basics and lessen our errors."

Royse Tubino paced the Lady Troopers with 11 points.

Army will finish its eliminations campaign with a game against undefeated Cignal HD on Thursday. Another loss will formalize Chery Tiggo's entry to the knockout stage.