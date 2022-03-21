For years, Jojo Lastimosa bailed out his former team, Alaska, so many times in his basketball career playing for the squad in the 1990s.

It’s no surprising he is called “The Fourth Quarter Man.”

Two decades retired from active playing, Lastimosa could only watch the Aces with mixed emotions as his current team, the NLEX Road Warriors where he serves as the assistant coach, ended Alaska’s season and its PBA journey as a whole, a proud franchise Lastimosa helped to win 10 titles it won, including the grand slam in 1996.

Confetti fell down from the rafters and the league paid tribute to this franchise by sounding the horn one last time for the Wilfred Uytengsu-owned squad, which participated in the league since 1986 and played its final game on Saturday night where they were eliminated by the Road Warriors.

"I was trying to understand on that final buzzer that Alaska and the special things we have done will just remain in our history and to the hearts of our fans," wrote an emotional Lastimosa to ABS-CBN.

"The team is gone. In finality. It’s the feeling of saying goodbye to love one or a dear friend. No regrets but only fond memories."

With Alaska, Lastimosa cemented his claim as one of the PBA's all-time greatest players.

He nearly won the MVP award in 1991 and three times he became a member of the Mythical First Team.

Lastimosa was finals MVP of the 1996 All-Filipino tournament, the year when the team launched a triple crown.

In 1998, Alaska nearly won the grand slam again, but made the ultimate sacrifice of foregoing that ambition for a greater goal -- representing the Centennial Team where the core of the Milkmen, including head coach Tim Cone were loaned to the Philippine squad.