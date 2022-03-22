Ernest John Obiena of Philippines competes in the Men's pole vault final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in this file photo. Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE

MANILA, Philippines -- Although his name has been included in the roster of Filipino athletes who will compete in the Southeast Asian Games, it remains to be seen if pole vaulter EJ Obiena can see action in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, the president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), said Tuesday that they are waiting for confirmation from organizers if Obiena will be allowed to defend his SEA Games gold.

"We're still waiting for their formal confirmation kung talagang makakalaro. But still, ang pangalan niya andoon na sa loob," Tolentino said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

The POC included Obiena's name in the Team Philippines roster for the SEA Games, despite the athlete's ongoing feud with his own federation, the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).

Obiena was one of 654 athletes whose names were submitted by the POC to the Hanoi SEA Games organizers.

"Tinanggap na 'yung entry by names natin ng buong-buo ng Vietnam Organizing Committee," said Tolentino.

The pole vaulter won his event in record fashion in 2019, as he claimed gold by clearing 5.45-meters. Since then, Obiena has competed in the Olympics and re-set the Asian standard.

Earlier this month, he cleared 5.91-meters at the Perche Elite Tour in Rouen, France.

But Obiena's season has been put in limbo because of his row with the PATAFA. The national sports association removed him from its official roster, and thus he was not endorsed for the World Indoor Championships.

Last week, the POC suspended PATAFA as well as the Philippine Tennis Association, which opened the door for Obiena to compete in the SEA Games.

PATAFA was suspended for "failing to serve their purpose as an NSA," according to the POC. Tolentino noted at the time that the NSA's refusal to endorse Obiena "has created a national issue."

But in a statement last week, the PATAFA insisted that they did not refuse to endorse Obiena.

Instead, the NSA said it wants first to complete the mediation process between the two parties that is being overseen by the Philippine Sports Commission.

"The deferral of any action on EJ Obiena's letter is consistent with the directive of the Senate Committee to undergo mediation, which PATAFA is currently participating in," the NSA said.

The SEA Games will be held on May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam, with the Philippines as defending overall champions.

