Dallas Mavericks forward-center Dwight Powell catches a rebound during the second quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 March 2022. File photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE.

Dwight Powell scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks held on for a 110-108 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic shot only 5 of 17 but posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who was questionable to play because of a forearm injury, led Minnesota with 22 points and eight rebounds. D'Angelo Russell scored 18 points and Taurean Prince chipped in 17 off the bench.

Dallas (44-28) snapped a two-game skid and moved 2 1/2 games in front of Minnesota (42-31) in the Western Conference standings as both teams look to secure a spot in the top six.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Timberwolves trailed for the majority of the fourth quarter, but Patrick Beverley finally evened the score at 99-99 on a 3-pointer with 4:36 remaining. Beverley's basket capped a 7-0 run by Minnesota that included two free throws by Jaylen Nowell and a layup by Towns.

Thirty-five seconds later, Beverley assisted on a dunk by Malik Beasley that put the Timberwolves on top 101-100. That marked Minnesota's first lead since midway through the second quarter.

Dallas regained a 104-103 advantage on a basket by Doncic with 2:09 to play.

A 3-pointer by Dorian Finney-Smith increased Dallas' lead to 107-103 with 1:14 remaining.

The Timberwolves pulled within 107-105 on a dunk by Towns with one minute to go, but they quickly fell behind by five points on a 3-pointer by Reggie Bullock with 40.6 seconds left.

The Mavericks led 86-81 entering the fourth quarter.

A 30-foot, step-back jumper by Donic made it 82-70 in favor of Dallas with 2:51 remaining in the third quarter.

The Timberwolves finished the quarter on an 11-4 run to close the deficit to five points. Anthony Edwards drained a 3-pointer to start the run.

Dallas led 60-54 at the half.

A 3-pointer by Taurean Prince gave Minnesota a 36-34 lead with 7:51 to go before the break.

The Mavericks responded with a 9-0 run thanks to three free throws by Powell, a jump shot by Jalen Brunson, two free throws by Dinwiddie and a dunk by Powell.