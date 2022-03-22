MMA: Zamboanga predicts Stamp Fairtex triumph at ONE X

Filipina MMA star Denice Zamboanga. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Rising Filipina mixed martial arts (MMA) star Denice Zamboanga is keeping a close watch on the main event of ONE X.

This, even as she will be in action earlier in the night as she takes on South Korea's Ham Seo Hee in their highly-anticipated rematch.

The main event of ONE X -- ONE Championship's 10th anniversary show -- will feature "Unstoppable" Angela Lee defending her ONE women's atomweight championship against ONE women's atomweight Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex.

Zamboanga, the No. 2 ranked contender in the division, is hoping that a win against Ham will strengthen her case to compete for the belt.

"Both are great athletes. Angela is the champ. She has been there for so long, and she is a well-rounded fighter. She can strike and grapple," said Zamboanga, who lost controversially to Ham in the Grand Prix last year.

"Meanwhile, Stamp is the Grand Prix winner. She fought and grappled against great athletes. She is ready to get the belt," she predicted.

The road to the ONE women's atomweight world title shot wasn't easy for 24-year-old Stamp.

First, the Muay Thai specialist earned a split decision over Ukraine's Alyona Rassohyna in the Grand Prix quarterfinals. Then Stamp scored a unanimous decision over Brazil's Julie Mezabarba in the tournament's semifinals.

In the final, the Pattaya-based competitor submitted Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat in the second round to take home the tournament silver belt.

Lee, for her part, is making her return to the ONE Circle after sitting out the past two years to focus on motherhood. She last defended her belt against "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan at ONE: Century Part I.

With Lee and Stamp set for an epic collision course at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26, Zamboanga made her prediction.

"Stamp is my friend, and I believe in her. She has been training for this for so long. I know she can get this. Stamp will get the belt [by] TKO," Zamboanga said.

Zamboanga added that should her prediction come true, she will be ready for a shot at the title -- even if it is against her friend.

"I'm willing to fight anyone," she said. "I have been here just waiting for my turn."