ZAMBOANGA – Meynard Landicho played the game of his life for the CPG Dolphins on Sunday.

Landicho delivered a buzzer-beating triple, as his team completed an exciting four-game bill in the VisMin Super Cup at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum here.

“Hulog talaga ng langit,” Landicho told ABS-CBN News. “Sabi kasi ni coach, kapag open ako, itira ko. Kaya malakas ang loob kong humingi ng bola.”

According to Landicho, the chemistry between him and other Dolphins were one of the main reasons for their success so far.

CPG import Joel Gonzallo nearly cost the Dolphins the game after he gave up an ill-advised foul on Ar-Raouf Julkipli, who split his charities on the reinforcement’s fifth and last foul to put Zamboanga ahead, 77-76, with still five seconds left.

But CPG called for a timeout and mapped out the last play.

Nikko Panganiban drove to the basket and attracted the defense, then found Landicho open. The spitfire guard banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer, sending the Dolphins in jubilation and shocking the Zamboanga squad and its hometown cheering crowd.

Gonzallo was in tears when he was on the bench after he picked up his last foul and became even more emotional when Landicho bailed him out with a winning basket.

“I cannot explain what happened,” Gonzallo said. “Can you imagine what I’m feeling when I did that (foul)?. I’m so blessed that I was bailed out by that game-winning shot.”

Landicho believes win or lose, no one should be blamed for what happened, most notably Gonzallo.

“Para sa akin wala naming dapat sisihin. ’Yung import namin, gusto niya rin naman talagang manalo,” said Landicho, whose basket allowed CPG to notch its second win in as many games.

LIGANG LABAS VETERAN

Landicho attended college at Holy Trinity in General Santos City, and after college he used basketball as a means of livelihood even though he never made it to the major leagues.

"Nangarap rin ako na mag-PBA, kasi nag-PBA D-League rin ako. May team noon si Senator (Manny) Pacquiao, MP Hotel, pero nagka-pamilya na," Landicho said.

As a street baller in GenSan, he was discovered by Pacquiao and Landicho together with current CPG Dolphins teammates Chris Masaglang and John Orbeta used to play together in the MPBL for the General Santos City Warriors.

But during off seasons, Landicho continued to play ball just to make a living.

"Ang inaasahan ko lang ligang labas tapos ’yung misis ko nagtatrabaho naman sa . . . pharmacy, supervisor siya doon," he said.

The pandemic, however, sidelined players like him but he felt fortunate their patron provided something for them.

"Nu’ng walang hanap-buhay dahil pandemic, ang hirap talaga. Umaasa lang kami noon sa ayuda. Pasalamat kami sa Gen San kasi mayroong Manny Pacquiao doon na nagbibigay ng ayuda sa amin atsaka binibigyan rin kami ng gobyerno sa Gen San," Landicho recalled.