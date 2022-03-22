Jeron Teng proposes to girlfriend at a basketball court

MANILA – PBA star Jeron Teng and his girlfriend Jeanine Beatrice Tsoi are now engaged.

Teng proposed to Tsoi at a basketball court no less as he had the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan decorated for the special event.

My Metro Photo shared photos of their engagement on its Instagram page on Monday.

Teng, formerly played basketball for De La Salle University during his UAAP days, while Tsoi was once the university’s courtside reporter.

The couple celebrated their fifth anniversary in September last year.