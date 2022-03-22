Barangay Ginebra's Tim Cone. File Photo

Barangay Ginebra will collide with NLEX on Wednesday in Game 1 of their best-of-5 PBA Governors' Cup semifinal series, and the Gin Kings' coach Tim Cone admitted it won't be an easy series.

One reason is that he will face NLEX's Yeng Guiao again.

"I get to go against Yeng Guiao, which is never fun... never, ever, ever fun. You never look forward to that," said Cone in the PBA website.

The Kings will continue their title defense, leaning on Justin Brownlee who is seeking to lead Ginebra to a fourth title in the last five editions of the Governors' Cup.

But they will take on the Road Warriors who are seeking a breakthrough.

Guiao admitted they will come in as the underdogs, but he doesn't mind.

"We focus on our improvement, our progress. We don't want to focus on Ginebra because the more you worry about them, the more pressure it is for us," he said.

Leading the Road Warriors are the local crew of Kevin Alas, Don Trollano, Justin Chua, Matthew Nieto, Kris Rosales, Raul Soyud and JR Quinahan.

Import Cameron Clark should also be a factor when he faces Brownlee.

Guiao added that aside from Brownlee, NLEX will have to contend with Ginebra's "sixth man."

"We're the overwhelming underdogs. Aside from being the new players among teams competing in the semifinal round, Ginebra has the crowd support and the experience," said Guiao.