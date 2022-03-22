Football: 10-man Maharlika stun Mendiola in Copa

Maharlika Manila completed a second half comeback against Mendiola FC 1991. PFL photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Maharlika Manila rebounded from an opening day loss and overcame adversity in a 2-1 triumph against Mendiola FC 1991, Monday afternoon at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

It was the first win of Maharlika in the 2022 Copa Paulino Alcantara, after absorbing a 1-0 defeat against defending champions Kaya Iloilo last week.

Maharlika found themselves down to 10 men after MJ Libre was sent off for two yellow cards in the 42nd minute, and Mendiola took advantage with Jim Ashley Flores firing the opening goal just two minutes later.

But Maharlika found another gear in the second half, thanks to brothers Gino and Miggy Clarino.

Gino equalized four minutes after the restart, and Miggy completed the comeback when he found the back of the net in the 77th minute off a Charlie Beaton assist.

Maharlika now has three points in the competition heading into their showdown against United City on Thursday.

Mendiola, meanwhile, will take on the Azkals Development Team next Monday.